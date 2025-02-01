East Texas A&M plays Northwestern State on home losing streak

Northwestern State Demons (10-11, 6-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-19, 0-10 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST…

Northwestern State Demons (10-11, 6-4 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (2-19, 0-10 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demons -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts Northwestern State looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Lions have gone 2-6 in home games. East Texas A&M allows 77.0 points and has been outscored by 13.0 points per game.

The Demons have gone 6-4 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

East Texas A&M’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 70.2 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 77.0 East Texas A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Thomas is averaging 4.5 points for the Lions. Scooter Williams Jr. is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

Addison Patterson is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.3 points for the Demons. Micah Thomas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

