East Texas A&M faces Lamar on home slide

Lamar Cardinals (16-7, 11-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-17, 3-11 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (16-7, 11-3 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (6-17, 3-11 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M plays Lamar looking to break its six-game home slide.

The Lions have gone 3-7 in home games. East Texas A&M has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Cardinals have gone 11-3 against Southland opponents. Lamar is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

East Texas A&M averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Lamar allows. Lamar averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game East Texas A&M gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Newsome is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. Jasmine Payne is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sabria Dean is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cardinals. Akasha Davis is averaging 12.3 points and 9.8 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 58.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

