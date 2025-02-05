East Tennessee State knocks off VMI 62-55

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jaden Seymour’s 18 points helped East Tennessee State defeat VMI 62-55 on Wednesday night. Seymour also…

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jaden Seymour’s 18 points helped East Tennessee State defeat VMI 62-55 on Wednesday night.

Seymour also had 10 rebounds for the Buccaneers (14-10, 7-4 Southern Conference). John Buggs III scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Quimari Peterson went 5 of 13 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Keydets (11-13, 5-6) were led by TJ Johnson, who recorded 15 points and nine rebounds. Augustinas Kiudulas added 11 points and 11 rebounds for VMI. Linus Holmstrom had 10 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. East Tennessee State hosts Samford and VMI takes on The Citadel at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

