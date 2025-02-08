East Tennessee State hosts Jones and Samford

Samford Bulldogs (19-5, 9-2 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-10, 7-4 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Samford Bulldogs (19-5, 9-2 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-10, 7-4 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits East Tennessee State after Rylan Jones scored 23 points in Samford’s 100-79 victory against the Mercer Bears.

The Buccaneers have gone 10-3 in home games. East Tennessee State is fourth in the SoCon in rebounding with 34.6 rebounds. Karon Boyd leads the Buccaneers with 7.7 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-2 against SoCon opponents. Samford is eighth in the SoCon with 32.2 rebounds per game led by Collin Holloway averaging 5.5.

East Tennessee State scores 73.3 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 73.0 Samford gives up. Samford averages 17.6 more points per game (84.4) than East Tennessee State allows to opponents (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Boyd is averaging 8.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Fort is averaging 13.9 points for the Bulldogs. Jaden Brownell is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

