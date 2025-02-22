East Tennessee State earns 73-68 victory over Wofford

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Quimari Peterson’s 27 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Wofford 73-68 on Saturday. Peterson added 10…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Quimari Peterson’s 27 points helped East Tennessee State defeat Wofford 73-68 on Saturday.

Peterson added 10 rebounds for the Buccaneers (17-12, 10-6 Southern Conference). Jaden Seymour shot 4 of 9 from the field and 7 of 11 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. DJ Hughes shot 6 of 7 from the field and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Corey Tripp led the Terriers (15-14, 9-7) in scoring, finishing with 31 points, four assists and two blocks. Wofford also got 14 points from Jackson Sivills. Dillon Bailey also had six points and two steals.

Both teams next play Wednesday. East Tennessee State hosts Mercer and Woffordtakes on Western Carolina on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

