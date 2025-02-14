East, Temple Owls to visit Pittman, Tulane Green Wave

Temple Owls (14-10, 8-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (15-8, 8-4 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (14-10, 8-5 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (15-8, 8-4 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes Tulane and Temple meet on Saturday.

The Green Wave are 9-3 in home games. Tulane ranks second in the AAC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Sherese Pittman averaging 5.2.

The Owls are 8-5 in conference games. Temple scores 65.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Tulane makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Temple has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Temple averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Tulane allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pittman is averaging 13.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaleesa Molina is averaging 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 68.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.