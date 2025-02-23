East Carolina hosts UTSA after Monsanto’s 22-point performance

UTSA Roadrunners (10-16, 4-10 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (15-12, 7-7 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UTSA Roadrunners (10-16, 4-10 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (15-12, 7-7 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces East Carolina after Damari Monsanto scored 22 points in UTSA’s 78-73 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Pirates are 9-6 in home games. East Carolina averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-10 against AAC opponents. UTSA has a 4-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

East Carolina is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 46.7% UTSA allows to opponents. UTSA has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: C.J. Walker is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Monsanto averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Marcus Millender is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

