East Carolina hosts Lampkin and North Texas

North Texas Eagles (19-7, 11-3 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (14-12, 6-8 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits East Carolina after Tommisha Lampkin scored 29 points in North Texas’ 61-58 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Pirates are 10-3 in home games. East Carolina is third in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 61.0 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Eagles are 11-3 against AAC opponents. North Texas averages 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

East Carolina averages 62.3 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 62.2 North Texas allows. North Texas averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than East Carolina gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiya Joyner is scoring 14.6 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Pirates. Anzhane Hutton is averaging 11.3 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Lampkin is averaging 16.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaaucklyn Moore is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

