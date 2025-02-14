East Carolina hosts Andrews and Charlotte

Charlotte 49ers (8-15, 3-9 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 5-8 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (8-15, 3-9 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (13-12, 5-8 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte visits East Carolina after Alexis Andrews scored 27 points in Charlotte’s 73-59 victory over the Wichita State Shockers.

The Pirates are 9-3 in home games. East Carolina is seventh in the AAC with 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Amiya Joyner averaging 14.0.

The 49ers are 3-9 in conference play. Charlotte averages 16.4 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

East Carolina is shooting 38.4% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 40.1% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

The Pirates and 49ers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyner is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Pirates. Anzhane Hutton is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hayleigh Breland is averaging 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the 49ers. Andrews is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

