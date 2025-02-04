East Carolina faces UAB following Hutton’s 20-point game

East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 3-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 5-5 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (11-11, 3-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (14-8, 5-5 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina visits UAB after Anzhane Hutton scored 20 points in East Carolina’s 75-69 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Blazers have gone 7-3 in home games. UAB is third in the AAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jade Weathersby averaging 7.0.

The Pirates are 3-7 in AAC play. East Carolina is third in the AAC allowing 61.9 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

UAB makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). East Carolina averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game UAB gives up.

The Blazers and Pirates match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weathersby is averaging 8.9 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Blazers. Sara Bershers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Amiya Joyner is averaging 13.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Pirates. Jayla Hearp is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.