Early scores 14 in Radford’s 63-56 win over Gardner-Webb

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — David Early had 14 points in Radford’s 63-56 victory over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday night.

Early shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Highlanders (18-12, 8-7 Big South Conference). Ibu Yamakazi scored 13 points while going 6 of 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added three blocks. Josiah Harris shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Darryl Simmons II led the way for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-18, 5-10) with 14 points and two steals. Anthony Selden added 13 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Richards had 11 points and seven rebounds.

These two teams both play Saturday. Radford hosts Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb visits Presbyterian.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

