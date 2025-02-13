Earle and Abilene Christian host Seattle U

Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-9, 4-5 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-19, 0-9 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (15-9, 4-5 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-19, 0-9 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits Seattle U after Bella Earle scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 74-52 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Redhawks have gone 1-6 in home games. Seattle U averages 20.1 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 4-5 against WAC opponents. Abilene Christian ranks fourth in the WAC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Earle averaging 7.3.

Seattle U’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Abilene Christian allows. Abilene Christian averages 72.5 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 73.6 Seattle U gives up to opponents.

The Redhawks and Wildcats match up Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Candy Edokpaigbe is shooting 51.7% and averaging 9.7 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Earle is averaging 14.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Emma Troxell is averaging 13.0 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 40.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 56.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.