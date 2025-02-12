Eaglestaff leads North Dakota against Denver after 24-point showing

Denver Pioneers (8-18, 2-9 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-17, 3-8 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday,…

Denver Pioneers (8-18, 2-9 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-17, 3-8 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts Denver after Treysen Eaglestaff scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 80-69 loss to the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 6-5 in home games. North Dakota gives up 79.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Pioneers are 2-9 in conference games. Denver has a 3-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Dakota is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points lower than the 49.0% Denver allows to opponents. Denver’s 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than North Dakota has allowed to its opponents (47.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Eaglestaff is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Addo-Ankrah is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 7.6 points. Sebastian Akins is averaging 11.2 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 80.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

