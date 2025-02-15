Eads and Seton Hall host Providence

Seton Hall Pirates (17-7, 9-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-16, 4-10 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Seton Hall Pirates (17-7, 9-4 Big East) at Providence Friars (11-16, 4-10 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall visits Providence after Jada Eads scored 26 points in Seton Hall’s 68-61 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Friars have gone 7-6 in home games. Providence gives up 59.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Pirates are 9-4 in conference games. Seton Hall averages 64.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Providence is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Seton Hall allows to opponents. Seton Hall has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 38.1% shooting opponents of Providence have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Morales averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Olivia Olsen is shooting 56.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

Faith Misonius is averaging 15.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Eads is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 3-7, averaging 55.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.