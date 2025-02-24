Dylan McLean scores 19 as Alabama A&M defeats Florida A&M 77-66

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Dylan McLean’s 19 points helped Alabama A&M defeat Florida A&M 77-66 on Monday night. McLean shot…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Dylan McLean’s 19 points helped Alabama A&M defeat Florida A&M 77-66 on Monday night.

McLean shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (10-18, 6-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Anthony Bryant added 13 points and five rebounds. Chad Moodie scored nine.

Sterling Young led the Rattlers (12-14, 9-6) with 31 points off the bench. Milton Matthews added 19 points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.