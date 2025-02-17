Dylan Hayman scores 19 to lead Incarnate Word past UT Rio Grande Valley 66-60

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Dylan Hayman scored 19 points to help Incarnate Word defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 66-60 on…

Hayman also grabbed nine rebounds for the Cardinals (13-14, 6-10 Southland Conference). Jalin Anderson added 17 points and five assists. Jordan Pyke shot 5 of 11 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Howard Fleming Jr. led the Vaqueros (14-13, 6-10) with 15 points. Trey Miller had 14 points and Dekedran Thorn pitched in with 13 points and three steals.

