Dyer, Troy Trojans host the Southern Miss Eagles

Southern Miss Eagles (9-16, 4-9 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (16-10, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Troy and Southern Miss meet on Saturday.

The Trojans are 8-1 in home games. Troy is the Sun Belt leader with 45.5 rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 10.5.

The Eagles are 4-9 in conference play. Southern Miss allows 67.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

Troy’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Troy gives up.

The Trojans and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is averaging 12.7 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Melyia Grayson is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Nyla Jean is averaging 11.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 55.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

