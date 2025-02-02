Dwyer and the St. John’s Red Storm host conference foe Xavier

Xavier Musketeers (6-15, 1-9 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (12-9, 2-8 Big East) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Xavier Musketeers (6-15, 1-9 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (12-9, 2-8 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loren Christie and Xavier take on Lashae Dwyer and St. John’s on Sunday.

The Red Storm have gone 6-5 at home. St. John’s is ninth in the Big East scoring 61.3 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Musketeers are 1-9 against conference opponents. Xavier ranks eighth in the Big East shooting 29.7% from 3-point range.

St. John’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than St. John’s has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

The Red Storm and Musketeers square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwyer is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.4 points for the Red Storm. Kylie Lavelle is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Meri Kanerva is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Musketeers. Aizhanique Mayo is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 2-8, averaging 55.8 points, 25.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 2-8, averaging 47.3 points, 23.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

