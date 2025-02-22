Dwyer and the St. John’s Red Storm host conference foe Seton Hall

Seton Hall Pirates (18-8, 10-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-12, 4-11 Big East) New York; Sunday, 4:30…

Seton Hall Pirates (18-8, 10-5 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (14-12, 4-11 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s faces Seton Hall in a matchup of Big East teams.

The Red Storm are 8-5 in home games. St. John’s ranks seventh in the Big East with 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Lashae Dwyer averaging 6.8.

The Pirates have gone 10-5 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall is fourth in the Big East giving up 59.6 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

St. John’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game St. John’s allows.

The Red Storm and Pirates face off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skye Owen is shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging eight points. Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 11.6 points, 4.1 assists and two steals over the past 10 games.

Faith Misonius is averaging 15.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Jada Eads is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 55.0 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 11.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.