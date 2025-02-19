Dwyer and St. John’s host No. 23 Creighton

St. John’s Red Storm (14-11, 4-10 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (21-4, 13-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (14-11, 4-10 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (21-4, 13-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s takes on No. 23 Creighton after Lashae Dwyer scored 21 points in St. John’s 65-43 victory against the Butler Bulldogs.

The Bluejays are 9-1 on their home court. Creighton averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 16-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Red Storm are 4-10 against Big East opponents. St. John’s is ninth in the Big East scoring 60.1 points per game and is shooting 41.7%.

Creighton is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% St. John’s allows to opponents. St. John’s averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Creighton allows.

The Bluejays and Red Storm meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Lauren Jensen is averaging 17.8 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Phoenix Gedeon is averaging 5.7 points for the Red Storm. Ber’Nyah Mayo is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 73.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Red Storm: 4-6, averaging 54.8 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

