Durugordon leads Old Dominion against Georgia Southern after 21-point performance

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-15, 7-6 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-13, 5-8 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Georgia Southern after Sean Durugordon scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 97-75 loss to the Georgia State Panthers.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 in home games. Georgia Southern has a 5-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Monarchs have gone 7-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion gives up 72.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Georgia Southern averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion’s 40.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Douglas is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Adante’ Holiman is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaden Johnson is averaging 8.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Monarchs. Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

