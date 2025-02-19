Durugordon and Old Dominion host Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-12, 8-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-16, 7-7 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-12, 8-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-16, 7-7 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces Marshall after Sean Durugordon scored 24 points in Old Dominion’s 78-75 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Monarchs are 7-7 in home games. Old Dominion averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Thundering Herd are 8-6 in Sun Belt play. Marshall ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.2.

Old Dominion is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Monarchs. Durugordon is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

