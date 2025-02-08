Durugordon and Old Dominion host Eastern Michigan

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-13, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-12, 4-6 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-13, 7-5 Sun Belt) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (10-12, 4-6 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits Eastern Michigan after Sean Durugordon scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 75-64 win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Eagles are 5-4 in home games. Eastern Michigan is 2-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Monarchs have gone 4-3 away from home. Old Dominion is 5-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 68.0 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than the 77.5 Eastern Michigan gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Henry is averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 15.8 points for the Monarchs. Durugordon is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.