Durr leads Monmouth against Hampton after 27-point game

Hampton Pirates (11-12, 3-7 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (7-16, 5-5 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Hampton after Madison Durr scored 27 points in Monmouth’s 92-83 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Hawks are 5-1 on their home court. Monmouth allows 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

The Pirates are 3-7 in CAA play. Hampton is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Monmouth scores 70.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 72.5 Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Monmouth allows.

The Hawks and Pirates square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdi Bashir Jr. is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Hawks. Jack Collins is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

George Beale is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Pirates. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Pirates: 3-7, averaging 69.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

