Durr and Monmouth knock off Hofstra 68-62

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Madison Durr scored 19 points and Andrew Ball gave Monmouth the lead with a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining as the Hawks knocked off Hofstra 68-62 on Thursday night.

Durr shot 2 of 7 from the field and 15 for 18 from the line for the Hawks (10-18, 8-7 Coastal Athletic Association). Jack Collins scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Abdi Bashir Jr. finished with nine points.

German Plotnikov finished with 19 points for the Pride (12-16, 4-11). Silas Sunday added 11 points and two steals for Hofstra. Michael Graham also recorded eight points and eight rebounds. The loss was the Pride’s sixth straight.

