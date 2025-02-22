Durkin’s 20 lead Davidson past Fordham 80-69

NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Durkin’s 20 points helped Davidson defeat Fordham 80-69 on Saturday. Durkin had 13 rebounds and…

NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Durkin’s 20 points helped Davidson defeat Fordham 80-69 on Saturday.

Durkin had 13 rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (16-11, 6-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Connor Kochera added 17 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds. Reed Bailey shot 7 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Rams (11-16, 3-11) were led by Jackie Johnson III, who posted 21 points. Jahmere Tripp added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Fordham. J

Davidson’s next game is Tuesday against Saint Louis at home, and Fordham visits George Mason on Wednesday.

