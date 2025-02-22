Live Radio
Durkin’s 20 lead Davidson past Fordham 80-69

The Associated Press

February 22, 2025, 4:22 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Bobby Durkin’s 20 points helped Davidson defeat Fordham 80-69 on Saturday.

Durkin had 13 rebounds and five assists for the Wildcats (16-11, 6-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Connor Kochera added 17 points while shooting 7 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had eight rebounds. Reed Bailey shot 7 of 11 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Rams (11-16, 3-11) were led by Jackie Johnson III, who posted 21 points. Jahmere Tripp added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Fordham. J

NEXT UP

Davidson’s next game is Tuesday against Saint Louis at home, and Fordham visits George Mason on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

