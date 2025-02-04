Duquesne plays Rhode Island for conference matchup

Duquesne Dukes (15-6, 6-4 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-12, 6-4 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duquesne Dukes (15-6, 6-4 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-12, 6-4 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes Rhode Island and Duquesne will play on Wednesday.

The Rams are 6-4 on their home court. Rhode Island averages 62.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Dukes are 6-4 in A-10 play. Duquesne is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Rhode Island averages 62.1 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 65.0 Duquesne gives up. Duquesne has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Phillips averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc. Harsimran Kaur is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Megan McConnell is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.