Duquesne hosts Medor and Fordham

Fordham Rams (11-14, 3-9 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (10-15, 5-7 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits…

Fordham Rams (11-14, 3-9 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (10-15, 5-7 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham visits Duquesne after Japhet Medor scored 24 points in Fordham’s 70-66 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Dukes are 7-6 on their home court. Duquesne has a 0-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams have gone 3-9 against A-10 opponents. Fordham ranks eighth in the A-10 scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Josh Rivera averaging 6.3.

Duquesne scores 68.6 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 77.2 Fordham gives up. Fordham scores 8.8 more points per game (75.4) than Duquesne gives up (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Maximus Edwards is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jackie Johnson III is averaging 18.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Rams. Medor is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.