Duquesne hosts Haynes and George Mason

George Mason Patriots (22-6, 13-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (12-16, 7-8 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George…

George Mason Patriots (22-6, 13-2 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (12-16, 7-8 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason takes on Duquesne after Jalen Haynes scored 25 points in George Mason’s 74-64 win over the Fordham Rams.

The Dukes are 8-6 on their home court. Duquesne averages 11.1 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Patriots are 13-2 in conference matchups. George Mason is fourth in the A-10 with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Haynes averaging 7.0.

Duquesne makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). George Mason has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Patriots meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is averaging 12.7 points for the Dukes. Cam Crawford is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games.

Darius Maddox is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Patriots. Haynes is averaging 15.0 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 3-7, averaging 66.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 67.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

