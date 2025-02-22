Duquesne faces Saint Bonaventure on 4-game road skid

Duquesne Dukes (11-15, 6-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-9, 6-8 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Duquesne Dukes (11-15, 6-7 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (18-9, 6-8 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -6.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne travels to Saint Bonaventure looking to break its four-game road skid.

The Bonnies are 10-3 in home games. Saint Bonaventure averages 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Dukes are 6-7 in conference matchups. Duquesne is 7-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Duquesne allows. Duquesne averages 68.8 points per game, 4.5 more than the 64.3 Saint Bonaventure allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bonnies. Noel Brown is averaging 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Tre Dinkins averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Cam Crawford is shooting 45.2% and averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 63.4 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.