Duquesne Dukes face the Rhode Island Rams, look for 5th straight win

Duquesne Dukes (15-6, 6-4 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-12, 6-4 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne will try to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Dukes take on Rhode Island.

The Rams have gone 6-4 in home games. Rhode Island is eighth in the A-10 with 13.6 assists per game led by Sophia Vital averaging 4.2.

The Dukes are 6-4 against conference opponents. Duquesne leads the A-10 scoring 76.1 points per game while shooting 42.4%.

Rhode Island is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 38.7% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Rhode Island allows.

The Rams and Dukes face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harsimran Kaur is averaging 12.8 points and eight rebounds for the Rams. Sophie Phillips is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Megan McConnell is averaging 18.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 4.2 steals for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

