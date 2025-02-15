Dunning’s 34 lead South Alabama past Texas State 70-65 in OT

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Barry Dunning Jr.’s 34 points led South Alabama past Texas State 70-65 in overtime on Saturday…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Barry Dunning Jr.’s 34 points led South Alabama past Texas State 70-65 in overtime on Saturday night.

Dunning added 11 rebounds for the Jaguars (18-9, 10-4 Sun Belt Conference). Elijah Ormiston scored 15 points while shooting 3 of 10 from the field and 9 for 10 from the foul line and added three blocks. Myles Corey shot 2 of 5 from the field and 4 for 5 from the free-throw line to finish with eight points.

Dunning made two free throws to open the scoring two-plus minutes into the OT and South Alabama led the rest of the way.

The Bobcats (13-14, 6-8) were led in scoring by Tylan Pope, who finished with 20 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Josh O’Garro added 11 points and seven rebounds for Texas State. Dylan Dawson had 10 points and two steals.

Dawson hit a 3-pointer that made it 60-all with 40 seconds left in regulation and eventually force overtime.

Both teams next play Wednesday. South Alabama visits Arkansas State and Texas Stateplays UL Monroe at home.

