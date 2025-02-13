Dunning leads South Alabama against Marshall after 22-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-10, 8-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-10, 8-4 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on Marshall after Barry Dunning Jr. scored 22 points in South Alabama’s 80-65 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Jaguars have gone 10-4 at home. South Alabama is eighth in the Sun Belt with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dunning averaging 5.3.

The Thundering Herd are 8-4 in conference play. Marshall ranks seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Nate Martin averaging 7.3.

South Alabama averages 71.8 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 71.4 Marshall allows. Marshall scores 12.6 more points per game (75.5) than South Alabama gives up to opponents (62.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is averaging 14.6 points and 4.2 assists for the Jaguars. Dunning is averaging 12.6 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

