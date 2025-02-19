Dunn leads No. 20 Georgia Tech against No. 13 NC State after 22-point outing

NC State Wolfpack (20-5, 12-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-5, 9-5 ACC) Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC State Wolfpack (20-5, 12-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (21-5, 9-5 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Georgia Tech hosts No. 13 NC State after Kara Dunn scored 22 points in Georgia Tech’s 73-62 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 14-2 at home. Georgia Tech is 18-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wolfpack are 12-2 in ACC play. NC State scores 77.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Georgia Tech’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game NC State allows. NC State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonie Morgan is averaging 12.9 points and 5.8 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Dunn is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Hayes is averaging 10.7 points and seven rebounds for the Wolfpack. Aziaha James is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

