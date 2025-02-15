Dunn leads Buffalo against Bowling Green after 22-point performance

Bowling Green Falcons (9-15, 3-8 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (8-16, 3-8 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Bowling Green Falcons (9-15, 3-8 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (8-16, 3-8 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Bowling Green after Tyson Dunn scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 73-67 victory against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Bulls have gone 5-6 in home games. Buffalo gives up 81.2 points and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The Falcons have gone 3-8 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green ranks sixth in the MAC shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Buffalo scores 72.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 75.8 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green’s 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (46.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 15.5 points. Dunn is shooting 37.8% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

Marcus Johnson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 13.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

