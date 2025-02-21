Dunn, Buffalo Bulls to visit Hill, Ball State Cardinals

Buffalo Bulls (8-18, 3-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-13, 6-7 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Buffalo Bulls (8-18, 3-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (13-13, 6-7 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyson Dunn and Buffalo visit Jermahri Hill and Ball State on Saturday.

The Cardinals have gone 7-5 in home games. Ball State ranks fifth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Bulls are 3-10 against MAC opponents. Buffalo averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Ball State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Buffalo allows. Buffalo averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Ball State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cardinals. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dunn is averaging 12.3 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulls. Ryan Sabol is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.