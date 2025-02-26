Duke rolls past Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kon Knueppel scored 20 points, Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans each added 16 and No.…

Flagg, the likely No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, added six assists and five rebounds for the Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Duke led by 15 at the half, and Knueppel scored eight points in a 16-2 burst by the Blue Devils early in the second half to push the lead to 65-36.

Lynn Kidd scored 17 points and Jalil Bethea had 13 for Miami (6-22, 2-15), which was without guard Matthew Cleveland. Miami has lost four games by 35 or more points this season, after having four such losses from 1987 through 2024.

GEORGIA 88, NO. 3 FLORIDA

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia guard Blue Cain sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining after No. 3 Florida took its first lead by scoring 13 unanswered points, and the Bulldogs beat the Gators.

Florida, which trailed by 26 points in the first half, rallied from a 78-67 deficit with the 13-0 run to lead 80-78. Cain’s 3-pointer ended the run.

Georgia (17-11, 5-10 Southeastern Conference) boosted its hopes for its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2015. The Bulldogs ended Florida’s 12-game winning streak in series and gave coach Mike White his first win against his former Florida team. White had been 0-6 against the Gators.

Will Richard scored a career-high 30 points but Florida (24-4, 11-4) fell short of pulling off its second comeback in four days. The Gators rallied from an eight-point second-half deficit to beat LSU 79-65 Saturday night.

Silas Demary Jr. led Georgia with 21 points. Asa Newell had 15.

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 65, LSU 59

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler scored 17 points, Felix Okpara added 15 and No. 5 Tennessee defeated LSU.

Chaz Lanier added 14 points and a season-high nine rebounds for the Volunteers (23-5, 10-5 Southeastern Conference), who struggled offensively in the first half but built a 15-point lead on Cade Phillips’ free throw with 3:24 left.

By the time LSU (14-14, 3-12) trimmed Tennessee’s lead down to 64-59, just 11 seconds remained.

Vyctorius Miller scored 17 points and Cam Carter had 12 for LSU, which lost its second straight game against a team ranked in the top five.

NO. 6 ALABAMA 111, MISSISSIPPI State 73

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Chris Youngblood scored a season-best 27 points and No. 6 Alabama made nearly half of its 45 attempts from 3-point range in a 111-73 win over No. 24 Mississippi State.

Mark Sears had 21 points and 10 assists for the Crimson Tide (23-5, 12-3 Southeastern Conference), who set a season high for 3s by going 22 of 45 from long range (49%).

Youngblood was 7 for 11 beyond the arc, and Sears finished 5 for 12. Jarin Stevenson went 3 for 3 off the bench.

Reserve guard Aden Holloway also drained a trio of 3s and provided 13 points and five assists. Mouhamed Dioubate contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds. Labaron Philon had 10 points and five assists.

Mississippi State (19-9, 7-8) was led by Josh Hubbard, who had 21 points on 8-of-22 shooting. KeShawn Murphy added 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench.

OKLAHOMA STATE 74, NO. 9 IOWA STATE 68

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Abou Ousmane scored 25 points and Oklahoma State beat No. 9 Iowa State.

Arturo Dean had 14 points and Bryce Thompson added 11 for the Cowboys (14-14, 6-11 Big 12). A crowd that grew as the game progressed celebrated by storming the court.

Oklahoma State had no previous wins over AP Top 25 teams this season under first-year coach Steve Lutz. The Cowboys lost their previous two games against ranked opponents Texas Tech and Kansas by a combined 70 points.

Josh Jefferson scored 17 points and Nate Heise added 13 for Iowa State (21-7, 11-6). The Cyclones were trying to bounce back from a loss at then-No. 5 Houston on Saturday.

Oklahoma State ran out to a 12-4 lead as Iowa State made just one field goal in the first five minutes. The Cowboys rolled to a 40-26 halftime lead behind 12 points from Ousmane.

Iowa State trimmed it to 44-39 before Brandon Newman made an off-balance, contested shot in the lane to help the Cowboys regain control. That sparked a 7-0 run that led to an Iowa State timeout. Oklahoma State pushed its lead to 56-41, then hung on at the end.

NO. 11 WISCONSIN 88, WASHINGTON 62

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — John Blackwell had 24 points and 10 rebounds as 11th-ranked Wisconsin bounced back from a disappointing defeat with a victory over Washington.

John Tonje added 13 points for the Badgers (22-6, 12-5 Big Ten), who lost 77-73 to Oregon in overtime at home Saturday after leading by 15 with under eight minutes left.

Steven Crowl and Xavier Amos had 12 points apiece for Wisconsin.

Great Osobor scored 11 for Washington (13-15, 4-13), which has lost three straight and 11 of 14.

The Badgers opened a 25-15 lead midway through the first half and stretched it to 43-28 at the break, hitting 10 of their final 13 shots.

Wisconsin then made 10 of its first 16 shots to open the second half, going in front 64-42 on Amos’ layup. Blackwell hit two free throws to extend it to 78-48 with just under seven minutes remaining.

Blackwell had 19 first-half points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 3 for 4 beyond the arc.

NO. 14 MISSOURI 101, SOUTH CAROLINA 71

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 22 points, and Anthony Robinson II scored 14 points and matched his career high of eight assists to help No. 14 Missouri beat South Carolina 101-71.

Mark Mitchell and Tony Perkins each scored 13 points for Missouri (21-7, 10-5 Southeastern Conference) who had six players score in double figures for the second time this season.

Collin Murray-Boyles matched his season-high of 27 points, and Jamarii Thomas scored 17 for South Carolina (11-17, 1-14), who had just beaten Texas on Saturday for its first conference win of the season.

Missouri’s 101 points were the most allowed by the Gamecocks this season and marked the fourth time the Tigers scored at least 100 points this season.

Missouri has won four of its last five games, and is 18-1 at home this season.

NO. 19 LOUISVILLE 71, VIRGINIA TECH 66

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn scored 15 points to lead No. 19 Louisville to a victory over Virginia Tech.

Hepburn connected on just 5 of 12 from the floor, but hit all four of his free-throw attempts and added six assists for the Cardinals (22-6, 15-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their sixth straight and for the 16th time in 17 games.

Brandon Rechsteiner led Virginia Tech (12-16, 7-10) with 18 points.

Louisville, which led by as many as 11 in the second half and never trailed, saw Virginia Tech cut the lead to 67-66 on a short jumper by Rechsteiner with 1:49 to play. But the Hokies did not score again, turning the ball over on two of their final three possessions.

The Cardinals used a dunk by James Scott and two free throws by Reyne Smith in the final minute to hold off the Hokies.

Scott and Terrence Edwards Jr. each finished with 13 points for the Cardinals, who forced 22 turnovers.

NO. 21 MARQUETTE 82, PROVIDENCE 52

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ben Gold scored a career-high 17 points to help No. 21 Marquette beat Providence.

Kam Jones had 17 points and seven assists for Marquette (21-7, 12-5 Big East), which set a season high with 41 3-point attempts, making 17. Stevie Mitchell added 14 points.

Providence (12-16, 6-11) lost for the sixth time in seven games. Jayden Pierre scored 13 points for the Friars, and Oswin Erhunmwunse had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Golden Eagles, who led by as many as 31 in the second half, rebounded from one of their worst games of the season, an 81-66 loss at Villanova on Friday.

Providence was assessed a pair of technical fouls in the final minute. Walk-on Casey O’Malley made three of four technical foul shots.

