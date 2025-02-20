Duggan leads Campbell against N.C. A&T after 33-point performance

Campbell Fighting Camels (15-12, 10-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-22, 1-13 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Campbell Fighting Camels (15-12, 10-4 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-22, 1-13 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -4.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits N.C. A&T after Colby Duggan scored 33 points in Campbell’s 96-91 win against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Aggies are 3-9 in home games. N.C. A&T has a 2-11 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Fighting Camels have gone 10-4 against CAA opponents. Campbell ranks eighth in the CAA shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than N.C. A&T gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Forrest is averaging 19.1 points for the Aggies. Jahnathan Lamothe is averaging 14.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Duggan is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 15.6 points. Nolan Dorsey is shooting 42.2% and averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 1-9, averaging 65.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

