Duggan has 23 in Campbell’s 76-58 win over Elon

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Colby Duggan scored 23 points as Campbell beat Elon 76-58 on Thursday night.

Duggan shot 8 for 20 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Fighting Camels (13-11, 8-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Tasos Cook scored 14 points and added four steals. Jasin Sinani went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points. The Fighting Camels extended their winning streak to six games.

The Phoenix (15-9, 6-5) were led in scoring by Sam Sherry, who finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Nick Dorn added 11 points for Elon. TJ Simpkins also had 11 points.

Campbell took the lead less than five minutes into the game and never looked back. Duggan led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 40-28 at the break. Campbell pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 22 points. The Camels outscored Elon by six points in the final half, as Cook led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Campbell’s next game is Monday against North Carolina A&T at home, and Elon visits Charleston on Saturday.

