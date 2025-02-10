Duggan and Campbell host N.C. A&T

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-20, 0-11 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-11, 8-3 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-20, 0-11 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (13-11, 8-3 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -13.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell hosts N.C. A&T after Colby Duggan scored 23 points in Campbell’s 76-58 victory against the Elon Phoenix.

The Fighting Camels are 7-4 in home games. Campbell is 2-2 in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 0-11 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T ranks eighth in the CAA with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikolaos Chitikoudis averaging 3.4.

Campbell is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 45.3% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Campbell has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duggan is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Camels, while averaging 14.5 points. Jasin Sinani is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Forrest is averaging 19.1 points for the Aggies. Landon Glasper is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 69.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

