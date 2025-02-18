Duax scores 18, FGCU beats Jacksonville 72-56

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Michael Duax’s 18 points helped FGCU defeat Jacksonville 72-56 on Tuesday night. Duax had three…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Michael Duax’s 18 points helped FGCU defeat Jacksonville 72-56 on Tuesday night.

Duax had three steals for the Eagles (15-13, 10-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Keeshawn Kellman scored 15 points while going 4 of 9 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds and five blocks. Zavian McLean shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Dolphins (16-11, 10-5) were led by Robert McCray, who recorded 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Jakari Spence added 12 points and two steals for Jacksonville. Zimi Nwokeji had 12 points and two blocks.

Both teams next play Thursday. FGCU visits Stetson and Jacksonville squares off against North Florida on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

