Drexel secures 64-55 win against Charleston

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kobe Magee scored 19 points as Drexel beat Charleston 64-55 on Saturday.

Magee shot 6 for 15 (4 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Dragons (15-14, 7-9 Coastal Athletic Association). Jason Drake scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Cole Hargrove shot 5 of 9 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Cougars (21-8, 11-5) were led by Ante Brzovic, who recorded 16 points and six rebounds. Deywilk Tavarez added 11 points for Charleston.

Drexel took the lead with 15:04 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 30-21 at halftime, with Magee racking up 14 points. Drexel used a 17-2 run in the second half to build a 16-point lead at 37-21 with 17:59 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

