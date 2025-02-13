Drexel hosts William & Mary after Nascimento’s 25-point game

William & Mary Tribe (10-11, 7-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (12-9, 8-3 CAA) Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

William & Mary Tribe (10-11, 7-3 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (12-9, 8-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary plays Drexel after Bella Nascimento scored 25 points in William & Mary’s 72-65 win against the Hampton Pirates.

The Dragons are 10-1 on their home court. Drexel is ninth in the CAA scoring 58.6 points while shooting 39.6% from the field.

The Tribe are 7-3 in conference play. William & Mary has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Drexel averages 58.6 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 66.1 William & Mary allows. William & Mary averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Drexel gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Dragons. Chloe Hodges is averaging 8.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Anahi-Lee Cauley is averaging 5.9 points for the Tribe. Nascimento is averaging 19.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 58.2 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Tribe: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

