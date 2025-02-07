Drexel hosts UNC Wilmington following Newby’s 20-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-5, 9-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (13-11, 5-6 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-5, 9-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (13-11, 5-6 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington plays Drexel after Donovan Newby scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 77-67 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Dragons have gone 5-4 in home games. Drexel averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Seahawks have gone 9-2 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington ranks third in the CAA shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Drexel averages 70.5 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 69.8 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 40.7% shooting opponents of Drexel have averaged.

The Dragons and Seahawks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.3 points for the Dragons. Yame Butler is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Newby is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Seahawks. Khamari McGriff is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.