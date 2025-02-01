Drexel hosts Towson following Johnston’s 23-point performance

Towson visits Drexel after India Johnston scored 23 points in Towson's 62-48 victory over the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.

Towson Tigers (5-14, 3-5 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (10-8, 6-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson visits Drexel after India Johnston scored 23 points in Towson’s 62-48 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Dragons are 8-1 in home games. Drexel is 5-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 3-5 against CAA opponents. Towson is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Drexel’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Towson gives up. Towson averages 59.2 points per game, 1.6 more than the 57.6 Drexel gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cara McCormack is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, while averaging 8.2 points. Amaris Baker is shooting 46.2% and averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

Johnston is averaging 12.2 points for the Tigers. Khady Leye is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 7-3, averaging 60.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

