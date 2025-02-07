Drexel Dragons take on the Monmouth Hawks, aim for 6th straight victory

Drexel Dragons (11-8, 7-2 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-10, 6-4 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Drexel Dragons (11-8, 7-2 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-10, 6-4 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel is looking to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Dragons take on Monmouth.

The Hawks are 7-3 in home games. Monmouth has a 5-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dragons have gone 7-2 against CAA opponents. Drexel has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth averages 62.4 points, 5.3 more per game than the 57.1 Drexel gives up. Drexel averages 58.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 64.0 Monmouth allows.

The Hawks and Dragons face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc. Taisha Exanor is averaging 11.9 points and 8.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Amaris Baker is averaging 18.7 points for the Dragons. Cara McCormack is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Dragons: 8-2, averaging 60.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.