Drexel and Hampton face off in conference showdown

Hampton Pirates (16-13, 8-8 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (15-14, 7-9 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -4.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on Drexel in CAA action Thursday.

The Dragons have gone 6-5 in home games. Drexel is fourth in the CAA in team defense, giving up 66.8 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Pirates are 8-8 against CAA opponents. Hampton averages 73.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Drexel is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 45.3% Hampton allows to opponents. Hampton scores 6.7 more points per game (73.5) than Drexel allows (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is averaging 14 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Dragons. Jason Drake is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Noah Farrakhan is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 14.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

