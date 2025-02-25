Drake visits Pozzato and Evansville

Drake Bulldogs (25-3, 15-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (11-18, 8-10 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (25-3, 15-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (11-18, 8-10 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Drake after Gabriel Pozzato scored 23 points in Evansville’s 82-77 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Purple Aces are 7-8 in home games. Evansville averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 6-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 15-3 against MVC opponents. Drake leads the MVC giving up just 59.1 points per game while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

Evansville averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Drake gives up. Drake averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Evansville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pozzato is shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 15.8 points. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 20.6 points and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Cam Manyawu is averaging 7.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Bennett Stirtz is averaging 21.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

