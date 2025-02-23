Drake visits Northern Iowa, seeks 25th win this season

Drake Bulldogs (24-3, 14-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (19-9, 13-4 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Drake Bulldogs (24-3, 14-3 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (19-9, 13-4 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Bulldogs take on the Northern Iowa.

The Panthers have gone 13-2 in home games. Northern Iowa ranks seventh in the MVC in rebounding averaging 30.1 rebounds. Tytan Anderson paces the Panthers with 6.6 boards.

The Bulldogs are 14-3 in conference matchups. Drake is fifth in the MVC scoring 33.1 points per game in the paint led by Bennett Stirtz averaging 8.4.

Northern Iowa averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Drake allows. Drake has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Northern Iowa have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Campbell is shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11.6 points. Anderson is shooting 62.8% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Mitch Mascari averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Stirtz is averaging 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.9 points, 26.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

