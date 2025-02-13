Drake plays Murray State on 4-game win streak

Drake Bulldogs (15-8, 9-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-6, 9-3 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (15-8, 9-3 MVC) at Murray State Racers (15-6, 9-3 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory over Murray State.

The Racers have gone 8-1 at home. Murray State is fifth in college basketball averaging 87.3 points and is shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 against MVC opponents. Drake averages 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Murray State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Drake averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Murray State allows.

The Racers and Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katelyn Young is averaging 20.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Racers. Ava Learn is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Katie Dinnebier is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 19.9 points, 7.6 assists and 2.7 steals. Anna Miller is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 7-3, averaging 84.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

